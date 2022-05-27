wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown and NXT Level Up

May 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present new episodes tonight of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX and NXT Level Up on Peacock. The only match announced for Smackdown so far is Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch vs. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and a mystery partner.

NXT Level Up includes:

* Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward vs. Bryson Montana & Damaris Griffin
* Amari Miller vs. Arianna Grace
* Trick Williams vs. Dante Chen.

