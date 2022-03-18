Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown and NXT Level Up

WWE will present new episodes of Friday Night Smackdown and NXT Level Up tonight as we continue down the road to Wrestlemania.

Currently, WWE is promoting that Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will “collide” on Smackdown, ahead of their title unification match at Wrestlemania.

After suffering a steel step onslaught at the hands of The Bloodline during a Madison Square Garden Live Event, an irate WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is on a mission to get even with Universal Champion Roman Reigns and dish out the full retribution that is The Beast.

Find out what happens when Lesnar collides with The Head of the Table, just weeks before The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time, this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown.

NXT Level Up will include:

* Bodhi Hayward vs. Dante Chen

* Valentina Feroz vs. Lash Legend

* Xyon Quinn vs. Damon Kemp