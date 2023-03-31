Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

WWE will present the final episode of Smackdown on the road to Wrestlemania 39 tonight, which includes the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The lineup features:

* Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns go face-to-face.

* Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Imperium

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Ma.ce, Man.soor, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Ashante three Adonis, Top Dolla, Santos Escobar, Dexter Lumis, Butch, Ridge Holland, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Rick Boos, Elias, Johnny Gargano, Xavier Woods, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, Baron Corbin, Bronson Reed and Madcap Moss.