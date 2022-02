WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight, with a women’s title match set to headline. The lineup includes:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Naomi

* Dungeon Style Showdown: Natalya vs. Aliyah

* Goldberg to appear

* Ronda Rousey to appear

WWE will also tape next week’s episode of the show at the conclusion of the live broadcast.