wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Dominik Mysterio To Confront His Family
March 24, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will air a new episode of WWE Smackdown tonight, which will feature Dominik Mysterio confronting his family. The lineup from Las Vegas includes:
* Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight
* Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Dominik Mysterio confronts his family
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Shares, Deletes Post Saying He Wasn’t Cleared To Wrestle Jon Moxley In August, Calls Chris Jericho & Dave Meltzer Liars
- WWE Reportedly Denies Extending $20 Million Offer to Lele Pons
- Steve Austin on Retiring in 2003, If We Will See Him at WrestleMania 39
- Ric Flair Says He Sent a Message to Arn Anderson After Learning About the Passing of His Son