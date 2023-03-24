wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Dominik Mysterio To Confront His Family

March 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE will air a new episode of WWE Smackdown tonight, which will feature Dominik Mysterio confronting his family. The lineup from Las Vegas includes:

* Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight
* Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Dominik Mysterio confronts his family

