Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown is the final episode before Elimination Chamber tomorrow night and includes an Intercontinental title match. The full lineup for the show includes:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Madcap Moss

* Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders

* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi & Natalya

* Asuka vs. Liv Morgan