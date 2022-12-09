wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Includes Kurt Angle’s Birthday Celebration
December 9, 2022 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which includes a special appearance from Kurt Angle to celebrate his birthday. The show features:
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Sheamus & Butch
* Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler
* Ronda Rousey to appear
* Kurt Angle birthday celebration
