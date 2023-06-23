Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Includes Title Unification Match

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, featuring a women’s tag team title unification match. WWE Women’s Tag Team champions Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler take on NXT women’s tag team champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn. The lineup includes:

* Tag Team Title Unification Match: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (WWE Women’s) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (NXT Women’s)

* Bayley’s MITB Spot on the Line: Bayley vs. Shotzi

* Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin