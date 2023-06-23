wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Includes Title Unification Match
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, featuring a women’s tag team title unification match. WWE Women’s Tag Team champions Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler take on NXT women’s tag team champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn. The lineup includes:
* Tag Team Title Unification Match: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (WWE Women’s) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (NXT Women’s)
* Bayley’s MITB Spot on the Line: Bayley vs. Shotzi
* Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin