Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Includes Two Title Matches

April 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight from Columbus, which will feature two title matches. The lineup includes:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Xavier Woods
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
* The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet

