Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: John Cena Returns

December 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight from Tampa, Florida, which includes John Cena’s in-ring return. It will be his first and only match of 2022. The lineup includes:

* John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez
* Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa

