wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: John Cena Returns
December 30, 2022 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight from Tampa, Florida, which includes John Cena’s in-ring return. It will be his first and only match of 2022. The lineup includes:
* John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez
* Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa
More Trending Stories
- Sting Has A Plan For His Last Match, Says He Won’t Do Singles Matches Anymore
- Triple H Reportedly Planning To Sign More ‘Standout’ Talent In 2023
- Eric Bischoff On His Initial Impressions of Jim Ross & Tony Schiavone In WCW, Firing JR
- CM Punk Comments On Dax Harwood’s Plea To Work Things Out With The Elite