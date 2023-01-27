Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Kevin Owens Battles Solo Sikoa

Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown is the go-home show for the Royal Rumble and will also feature Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa. The lineup includes:

* Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Hit Row

* Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: Legado del Fantasma vs. Imperium

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio