Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Kevin Owens Battles Solo Sikoa

January 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SmackDown Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa Image Credit: WWE

Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown is the go-home show for the Royal Rumble and will also feature Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa. The lineup includes:

* Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Hit Row
* Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: Legado del Fantasma vs. Imperium
* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa
* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio

