wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Kevin Owens Battles Solo Sikoa
January 27, 2023 | Posted by
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown is the go-home show for the Royal Rumble and will also feature Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa. The lineup includes:
* Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Hit Row
* Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: Legado del Fantasma vs. Imperium
* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa
* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio
