Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: More Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches

June 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 6-9-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will include four Money in the Bank Qualifying matches. The lineup features:

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Mia Yim vs. Bayley
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: IYO SKY vs. Shotzi
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Santos Escobar
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Butch vs. Baron Corbin
* How will the Usos react to Solo Sikoa’s betrayal?

