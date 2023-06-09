Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: More Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will include four Money in the Bank Qualifying matches. The lineup features:

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Mia Yim vs. Bayley

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: IYO SKY vs. Shotzi

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Santos Escobar

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Butch vs. Baron Corbin

* How will the Usos react to Solo Sikoa’s betrayal?