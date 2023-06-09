wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: More Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches
June 9, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will include four Money in the Bank Qualifying matches. The lineup features:
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Mia Yim vs. Bayley
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: IYO SKY vs. Shotzi
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Santos Escobar
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Butch vs. Baron Corbin
* How will the Usos react to Solo Sikoa’s betrayal?
