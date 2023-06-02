wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns’ 1000-Day Celebration
June 2, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will feature Roman Reigns celebrating 1000 days as Universal Champion. The lineup includes:
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Montez Ford vs. LA Knight
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Zelina Vega vs. Lacey Evans
* Roman Reigns’ 1000-Day Celebration
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Critiques TNT Adding AEW Collision to Its Lineup, Says They Didn’t Learn Their Lesson From Thunder
- Abdullah the Butcher Says Hulk Hogan Wanted to Work With Him in WWE Following Match in Japan
- Jake Roberts Rules Out Wrestling Again, Names WWE Star He’d Want For Final Opponent
- Bret Hart Names His All-Time Favorite Match Of His, Why It’s Hard To Do So