Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns’ 1000-Day Celebration

June 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 6-2-23, Roman Reigns Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will feature Roman Reigns celebrating 1000 days as Universal Champion. The lineup includes:

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Montez Ford vs. LA Knight
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Zelina Vega vs. Lacey Evans
* Roman Reigns’ 1000-Day Celebration

