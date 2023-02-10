Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Titles On The Line

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, with the Smackdown tag team titles on the line in the main event. The match is supposed to feature The Usos defending against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. However, the storyline is that Jey Uso may not appear due to his leaving the Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.

Meanwhile, there will also be a fatal 4-way match to determine the next challenger for Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. That features Madcap Moss, Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross and Santos Escobar.