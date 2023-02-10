wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Titles On The Line
February 10, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, with the Smackdown tag team titles on the line in the main event. The match is supposed to feature The Usos defending against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. However, the storyline is that Jey Uso may not appear due to his leaving the Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
Meanwhile, there will also be a fatal 4-way match to determine the next challenger for Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. That features Madcap Moss, Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross and Santos Escobar.
More Trending Stories
- Tyrus Reveals Who He Wants To Defend NWA World Title Against
- JBL Reportedly Not Scheduled for WWE TV After Cutting Ties With Baron Corbin
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan In 1988, His Thoughts On Dusty Rhodes At the Time
- Jim Ross On When He Found Out Radicals Wanted To Join WWE, Signing the Group