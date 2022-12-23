Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Titles On the Line

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will feature the Usos defending the Undisputed WWE tag team titles. The show was taped in Chicago and you can find spoilers here.

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Hit Row

* Gauntlet Match to determine #1 contender to Smackdown Women’s title: Sonya Deville vs. Emma vs. Xia Li vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tegan Nox vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Miracle on 34th Street Fight: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Imperium

* Rey Mysterio vs. Angel Garza

* Roman Reigns to speak

* Bray Wyatt to speak