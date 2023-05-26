wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: The Bloodline Appears on the KO Show

May 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 5-26-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of WWE Smackdown tonight, which will be the last episode before tomorrow’s Night of Champions event. The lineup includes:

* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Sheamus
* Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Bayley & IYO SKY
* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross
* Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante Thee Adonis
* LA Knight vs. Rick Boogs
* Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns appear on the KO Show.

