Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: The Bloodline Appears on the KO Show

WWE will present a new episode of WWE Smackdown tonight, which will be the last episode before tomorrow’s Night of Champions event. The lineup includes:

* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Sheamus

* Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Bayley & IYO SKY

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

* Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante Thee Adonis

* LA Knight vs. Rick Boogs

* Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns appear on the KO Show.