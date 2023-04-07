wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Triple H To Appear and More

April 7, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H WWE SmackDown 4-07-2023 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will be the first following this past weekend’s Wrestlemania. It includes the following:

* Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso
* Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes
* Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest
* Triple H to appear
* Rhea Ripley to appear

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading