Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Triple H To Appear and More
April 7, 2023
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will be the first following this past weekend’s Wrestlemania. It includes the following:
* Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso
* Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes
* Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest
* Triple H to appear
* Rhea Ripley to appear
