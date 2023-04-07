Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Triple H To Appear and More

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will be the first following this past weekend’s Wrestlemania. It includes the following:

* Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso

* Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes

* Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest

* Triple H to appear

* Rhea Ripley to appear