wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Wargames Advantage On the Line
November 25, 2022 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, the final show before tomorrow night’s Survivor Series PPV. The show features the following:
* Winning Team Gets Wargames Advantage: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Usos
* Smackdown World Cup Semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet
* Smackdown World Cup Semifinals: Santos Escobar vs. Butch
* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez
* Bianca Belair to announce final Wargames team memeber
