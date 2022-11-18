wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: World Cup Continues

November 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 11-18-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, with more matches in the first-ever World Cup tournament. The winner will get a shot at Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. The lineup for the show includes:

* Smackdown World Cup Tournament: Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali
* Smackdown World Cup Tournament: Sami Zayn vs. Butch
* Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi
* Roman Reigns to appear
* Ronda Rousey to appear

