Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: World Cup Continues

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, with more matches in the first-ever World Cup tournament. The winner will get a shot at Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. The lineup for the show includes:

* Smackdown World Cup Tournament: Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali

* Smackdown World Cup Tournament: Sami Zayn vs. Butch

* Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi

* Roman Reigns to appear

* Ronda Rousey to appear