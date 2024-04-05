Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown & WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

Tonight is the last stop before Wrestlemania 40, with WWE presenting a new episode of Smackdown and this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony. Smackdown airs on FOX with the Hall of Fame on Peacock and the WWE Network. The Smackdown lineup includes:

* Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa

* Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

* The Kevin Owens Show w/ guest Randy Orton

Meanwhile, this year’s Hall of Fame inductees include:

* Paul Heyman

* Bull Nakano

* Thunderbolt Patterson

* Lia Maivia

* The US Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda)

* Muhammad Ali