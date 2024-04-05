wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown & WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

April 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Tonight is the last stop before Wrestlemania 40, with WWE presenting a new episode of Smackdown and this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony. Smackdown airs on FOX with the Hall of Fame on Peacock and the WWE Network. The Smackdown lineup includes:

* Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa
* Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez
* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
* The Kevin Owens Show w/ guest Randy Orton

Meanwhile, this year’s Hall of Fame inductees include:

* Paul Heyman
* Bull Nakano
* Thunderbolt Patterson
* Lia Maivia
* The US Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda)
* Muhammad Ali

