Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown & WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
April 5, 2024
Tonight is the last stop before Wrestlemania 40, with WWE presenting a new episode of Smackdown and this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony. Smackdown airs on FOX with the Hall of Fame on Peacock and the WWE Network. The Smackdown lineup includes:
* Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa
* Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez
* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
* The Kevin Owens Show w/ guest Randy Orton
Meanwhile, this year’s Hall of Fame inductees include:
* Paul Heyman
* Bull Nakano
* Thunderbolt Patterson
* Lia Maivia
* The US Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda)
* Muhammad Ali