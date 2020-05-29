Lineup For Tuesday’s AEW Dark Includes Santana & Ortiz, Billy Gunn And More

All Elite Wrestling has revealed the lineup for this Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark, which will include Santana & Ortiz, Billy Gunn and others. You can find our review of the last episode here. The matches include:

* Billy Gunn (w/ Austin Gunn) vs. John Skyler

* Shawn Spears vs. Clutch Adams

* Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon (w/ Leva Bates) vs. QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes (w/ Brandi Rhodes)

* The Butcher & The Blade (w/ The Bunny) vs. Jon Cruz & Joe Alonzo

* Santana & Ortiz vs. Big Game Leroy & EJ Lewis