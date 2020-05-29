wrestling / News
Lineup For Tuesday’s AEW Dark Includes Santana & Ortiz, Billy Gunn And More
All Elite Wrestling has revealed the lineup for this Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark, which will include Santana & Ortiz, Billy Gunn and others. You can find our review of the last episode here. The matches include:
* Billy Gunn (w/ Austin Gunn) vs. John Skyler
* Shawn Spears vs. Clutch Adams
* Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon (w/ Leva Bates) vs. QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes (w/ Brandi Rhodes)
* The Butcher & The Blade (w/ The Bunny) vs. Jon Cruz & Joe Alonzo
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Big Game Leroy & EJ Lewis
Next week on #AEW Dark – We've got another stacked card for you!
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2TKmny. pic.twitter.com/XFqH7VMgm6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 29, 2020
