Lineup For WOW – Women Of Wrestling Premiere, New Preview Online

WOW – Women Of Wrestling premieres this weekend in syndication, and the lineup for the first episode has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the first episode will have the following lineup:

* The Beast vs. Adriana Gambino

* Kandi Krush vs. Coach Campanelli

* The Tonga Twins vs. Chantilly Chella & Randi Rah Rah

You can also see a brief preview clip below: