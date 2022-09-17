wrestling / News

Lineup For WOW – Women Of Wrestling Premiere, New Preview Online

September 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WOW - Women of Wrestling, AJ Mendez Image Credit: WOW - Women of Wrestling

WOW – Women Of Wrestling premieres this weekend in syndication, and the lineup for the first episode has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the first episode will have the following lineup:

* The Beast vs. Adriana Gambino
* Kandi Krush vs. Coach Campanelli
* The Tonga Twins vs. Chantilly Chella & Randi Rah Rah

You can also see a brief preview clip below:

