Lineup For WOW – Women Of Wrestling Premiere, New Preview Online
September 16, 2022 | Posted by
WOW – Women Of Wrestling premieres this weekend in syndication, and the lineup for the first episode has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the first episode will have the following lineup:
* The Beast vs. Adriana Gambino
* Kandi Krush vs. Coach Campanelli
* The Tonga Twins vs. Chantilly Chella & Randi Rah Rah
You can also see a brief preview clip below:
