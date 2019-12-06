Lineup For WWE Tribute To The Troops

– WWE taped Tribute To The Troops from Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina today.

There is no word when the event will air. Wrestling Inc reports the following matches took place.

* Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan in a Boot Camp match

* Andrade and Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens and Humberto Carrillo

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sarah Logan and Natalya

* Appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Marine Lacey Evans, and others