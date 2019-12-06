wrestling / News
Lineup For WWE Tribute To The Troops
– WWE taped Tribute To The Troops from Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina today.
There is no word when the event will air. Wrestling Inc reports the following matches took place.
* Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan in a Boot Camp match
* Andrade and Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens and Humberto Carrillo
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Sarah Logan and Natalya
* Appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Marine Lacey Evans, and others
Trees for Troops #Tribute @RealKurtAngle @IAmEliasWWE @WWEApollo @KalistoWWE @LaceyEvansWWE 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3jmBnNOzKO
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) December 6, 2019
Before tonight’s episode of #SmackDown, @WWERomanReigns, @DanaBrookeWWE, @WWEBigE, @TrueKofi & @HeathSlaterOMRB visited @Camp_Lejeune and took part in some @USMC activities! #Troops @MCASNewRiver @DeptofDefense pic.twitter.com/TXsAPnuMnG
— WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2019
.@MontezFordWWE ready for @WWE #TributeToTheTroops 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OFedjAo3OK
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) December 6, 2019
