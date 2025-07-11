Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Boss of All Bosses

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) will present Boss of All Bosses tonight on TrillerTV+ from Gilley’s in Dallas, TX. The lineup includes:

* GCW World Championship: Effy (c) vs. Atticus Cogar

* GCW Tag Team Championship: Alec Price & Jordan Oliver (c) vs. Dante Leon & Ninja Mack

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Matt Tremont (c) vs. John Wayne Murdoch

* I Quit Match: Sam Stackhouse vs. KJ Orso

* Matt Cardona vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* Ricky Morton vs. Mance Warner

* Priscilla Kelly vs. Elayna Black