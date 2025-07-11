wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Boss of All Bosses
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) will present Boss of All Bosses tonight on TrillerTV+ from Gilley’s in Dallas, TX. The lineup includes:
* GCW World Championship: Effy (c) vs. Atticus Cogar
* GCW Tag Team Championship: Alec Price & Jordan Oliver (c) vs. Dante Leon & Ninja Mack
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Matt Tremont (c) vs. John Wayne Murdoch
* I Quit Match: Sam Stackhouse vs. KJ Orso
* Matt Cardona vs. Shotzi Blackheart
* Ricky Morton vs. Mance Warner
* Priscilla Kelly vs. Elayna Black
