wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Boss of All Bosses

July 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW Boss of All Bosses Matt Cardona vs Shotzi Blackheart Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) will present Boss of All Bosses tonight on TrillerTV+ from Gilley’s in Dallas, TX. The lineup includes:

* GCW World Championship: Effy (c) vs. Atticus Cogar
* GCW Tag Team Championship: Alec Price & Jordan Oliver (c) vs. Dante Leon & Ninja Mack
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Matt Tremont (c) vs. John Wayne Murdoch
* I Quit Match: Sam Stackhouse vs. KJ Orso
* Matt Cardona vs. Shotzi Blackheart
* Ricky Morton vs. Mance Warner
* Priscilla Kelly vs. Elayna Black

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading