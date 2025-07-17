wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s GCW vs. Juggalo Championship Wrestling Event

July 17, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW vs. JCW Showcase Showdown Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) is set to do battle with Juggalo Championship Wrestling (JCW) tonight, with an event that streams on TrillerTV+. It takes place at the Majestic Theater in Detroit. The lineup includes:

* JCW World Championship: Mad Man Pondo (c) vs. Matt Tremont
* Caleb Konley vs KoCane
* Mickie Knuckles, 2 Tuff Tony & Willie Mack vs The Backseat Boyz & Colby Corino
* Hailey J vs Big Al vs Christina Marie vs Rachel Armstrong
* The Outbreak vs The Brothers of Funstruction
* The Rejects vs Joey Janela & Effy.
* Atticus Cogar vs Man Like Dereiss
* Dr Redacted vs Bam Sullivan
* YDNP vs. TBD

