Lineup For Tonight’s GCW vs. Juggalo Championship Wrestling Event

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) is set to do battle with Juggalo Championship Wrestling (JCW) tonight, with an event that streams on TrillerTV+. It takes place at the Majestic Theater in Detroit. The lineup includes:

* JCW World Championship: Mad Man Pondo (c) vs. Matt Tremont

* Caleb Konley vs KoCane

* Mickie Knuckles, 2 Tuff Tony & Willie Mack vs The Backseat Boyz & Colby Corino

* Hailey J vs Big Al vs Christina Marie vs Rachel Armstrong

* The Outbreak vs The Brothers of Funstruction

* The Rejects vs Joey Janela & Effy.

* Atticus Cogar vs Man Like Dereiss

* Dr Redacted vs Bam Sullivan

* YDNP vs. TBD