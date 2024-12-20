Lineup For Tonight’s HOG Live For The Moment 2024

House of Glory Live For the Moment 2024 takes place tonight, with the lineup standing at four matches. The HOG show will air from NYC EventSpace on TrillerTV+ starting at 8 PM ET, with the following lineup:

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Zilla Fatu vs. Jake Something

* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Megan Bayne vs. Allie Katch

* Steel Cage Match: Idris Jackson vs. Carlos Ramirez

* The Hardys vs. The Mane Event

* Matt Riddle vs Phumi Nkuta