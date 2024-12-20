wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s HOG Live For The Moment 2024

House of Glory The Hardy Boyz Image Credit: HOG

House of Glory Live For the Moment 2024 takes place tonight, with the lineup standing at four matches. The HOG show will air from NYC EventSpace on TrillerTV+ starting at 8 PM ET, with the following lineup:

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Zilla Fatu vs. Jake Something
* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Megan Bayne vs. Allie Katch
* Steel Cage Match: Idris Jackson vs. Carlos Ramirez
* The Hardys vs. The Mane Event
* Matt Riddle vs Phumi Nkuta

