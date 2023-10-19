wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Final Show Before Bound for Glory

October 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling 10-19-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, the final show before this weekend’s Bound for Glory PPV. The lineup includes:

* No Disqualification: Crazzy Steve vs. Black Taurus
* Trinity & Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans
* Mike Bailey vs. Samuray del Sol
* Rhino & PCO vs. Moose & Brian Myers
* Kenny King vs. Heath
* Before the Impact: KiLynn King vs. Jody Threat

