Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Final Show Before Bound for Glory
October 19, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, the final show before this weekend’s Bound for Glory PPV. The lineup includes:
* No Disqualification: Crazzy Steve vs. Black Taurus
* Trinity & Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans
* Mike Bailey vs. Samuray del Sol
* Rhino & PCO vs. Moose & Brian Myers
* Kenny King vs. Heath
* Before the Impact: KiLynn King vs. Jody Threat