Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Final Show Before Bound for Glory

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, the final show before this weekend’s Bound for Glory PPV. The lineup includes:

* No Disqualification: Crazzy Steve vs. Black Taurus

* Trinity & Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans

* Mike Bailey vs. Samuray del Sol

* Rhino & PCO vs. Moose & Brian Myers

* Kenny King vs. Heath

* Before the Impact: KiLynn King vs. Jody Threat