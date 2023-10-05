Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Josh Alexander Battles Kon

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV as the build continues for Bound for Glory on October 21. The lineup includes:

* Josh Alexander vs. Kon

* Jake Something, Dirty Dango, Champagne Singh, Eric Young & Jordynne Grace vs. Brian Myers, Shera, KiLynn King, Jody Threat & Bully Ray

* Fans Revenge Match: ABC vs. John Skyler & TBD

* Tasha Steelz vs. Killer Kelly

* Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Before the Impact: Savannah Evans vs. Jessicka