Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander

November 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling 11-16-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV, featuring the return of Will Ospreay and more. The lineup includes:

* Impact World Tag Team Championship: ABC (c) vs. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean
* Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander
* Sonny Kiss vs. Trinity
* Steve Maclin & KiLynn King vs. Bully Ray & Jordynne Grace
* Moose vs. Heath
* The Rascalz vs. Laredo Kid, Black Taurus & Juventud Guerrera

