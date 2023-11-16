wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander
November 16, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV, featuring the return of Will Ospreay and more. The lineup includes:
* Impact World Tag Team Championship: ABC (c) vs. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean
* Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander
* Sonny Kiss vs. Trinity
* Steve Maclin & KiLynn King vs. Bully Ray & Jordynne Grace
* Moose vs. Heath
* The Rascalz vs. Laredo Kid, Black Taurus & Juventud Guerrera
