Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV, featuring the return of Will Ospreay and more. The lineup includes:

* Impact World Tag Team Championship: ABC (c) vs. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean

* Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander

* Sonny Kiss vs. Trinity

* Steve Maclin & KiLynn King vs. Bully Ray & Jordynne Grace

* Moose vs. Heath

* The Rascalz vs. Laredo Kid, Black Taurus & Juventud Guerrera