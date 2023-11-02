Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Huge Tag Team Main Event

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV, which will include matches taped in Glasgow, Scotland last week. The lineup includes:

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander & Eric Young

* Trinity vs. Emersyn Jayne

* Moose, Brian Myers & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Subculture & Dani Luna

* Glasgow Cup Finals: Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Grado vs. Trey Miguel