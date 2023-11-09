wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: World Title Match and More

November 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling 11-9-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, which features an Impact World title match and more. The lineup includes:

* Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Impact Digital Media Championship: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve
* Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tasha Steelz
* Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry

