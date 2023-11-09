Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: World Title Match and More

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, which features an Impact World title match and more. The lineup includes:

* Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Impact Digital Media Championship: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve

* Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tasha Steelz

* Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry