Impact Wrestling will present a special ‘Hidden Gems’ episode tonight on AXS, with matches never aired before on TV. The lineup includes:

* Josh Alexander vs. Yuya Uemura

* Street Fight: PCO vs. Deaner

* Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans vs. MK Ultra

* Alan Angels vs. Samuray del Sol

* Dirty Dango & Alpha Bravo vs. Tommy Dreamer & Channing Decker