Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: X Division Title Match

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, which will feature an X Division title match and more. The lineup includes:

* Impact X Division Championship: Chris﻿﻿ Sabin (c) vs. Trey Miguel

* Trinity vs. Jai Vidal

* Kenny King vs. Yuya Uemura

* Masha Slamovich vs. KiLynn King

* Nick Aldis addresses his actions