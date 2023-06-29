wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: X Division Title Match
June 29, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, which will feature an X Division title match and more. The lineup includes:
* Impact X Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Trey Miguel
* Trinity vs. Jai Vidal
* Kenny King vs. Yuya Uemura
* Masha Slamovich vs. KiLynn King
* Nick Aldis addresses his actions
