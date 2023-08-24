Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Last Stop Before Emergence

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV, the last stop before this weekend’s Emergence PPV. The lineup includes:

* Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Brian Myers

* Trinity vs. Jody Threat

* Samuray del Sol vs. Chris Sabin

* ABC vs. The Good Hands

* Deaner vs. Laredo Kid

* Before the Impact: Champagne Singh vs. Russ Jones