wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Digital Media Title on the Line
August 3, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV, which includes a Digital Media title match and more. The lineup features:
* Impact Digital Media Championship: Kenny King (c) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Yuya Uemura
* Impact Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament: The Rascalz vs. Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham
* Angels vs. Heath
* Trinity kicks off the show
* Before the Impact: Gisele Shaw vs. Heather Reckless
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan On Re-Signing The Elite, Updates on Bryan Danielson & Jamie Hayter
- Backstage Rumor on AEW Having Discussions to Bring in Former WWE Champion
- Vince McMahon and WWE Issue Statements on Federal Investigation Into McMahon
- Tony Khan Responds To Triple H’s ‘Secondary Promotion’ Comment, Says All In Match Announcements Begin Tonight