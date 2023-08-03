wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Digital Media Title on the Line

August 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling 8-3-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV, which includes a Digital Media title match and more. The lineup features:

* Impact Digital Media Championship: Kenny King (c) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Yuya Uemura
* Impact Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament: The Rascalz vs. Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham
* Angels vs. Heath
* Trinity kicks off the show
* Before the Impact: Gisele Shaw vs. Heather Reckless

