Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Digital Media Title on the Line

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV, which includes a Digital Media title match and more. The lineup features:

* Impact Digital Media Championship: Kenny King (c) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Yuya Uemura

* Impact Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament: The Rascalz vs. Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham

* Angels vs. Heath

* Trinity kicks off the show

* Before the Impact: Gisele Shaw vs. Heather Reckless