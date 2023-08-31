wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Eric Young Battles Kon
August 31, 2023
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV which features the fallout from Emergence and more. The lineup includes:
* SANADA, Jake Something & Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & Moose
* Knockouts #1 Contenders Battle Royal
* Eric Young vs. Kon
* Crazzy Steve vs. TBA
* Before the Impact: Drilla Maloney vs. KUSHIDA
