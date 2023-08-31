Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Eric Young Battles Kon

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV which features the fallout from Emergence and more. The lineup includes:

* SANADA, Jake Something & Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & Moose

* Knockouts #1 Contenders Battle Royal

* Eric Young vs. Kon

* Crazzy Steve vs. TBA

* Before the Impact: Drilla Maloney vs. KUSHIDA