Lineup For Tonight’s Impact 1000 Episode: Feast or Fired, X Division Title

Impact Wrestling will present the first of two episodes celebrating 1000 episodes tonight, which will feature an X Division title match. The lineup includes:

* Impact X Division Championship: Lio Rush (c) vs. Chris Sabin

* Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Alisha & Eddie Edwards.

* Team 3D vs. Desi Hit Squad

* Feast of Fired Match featuring Moose, Heath, Maclin, Laredo Kid, Johnny Swinger, Crazzy Steve, Joe Hendy, Yuya Uemura, Jonathan Gresham, Black Taurus, PCO, Sami Callihan, John Skyler, Chris Bey, KUSHIDA, Brian Myers, Kevin Knight, Bhupinder Gujjar, Jai Vidal, John E. Bravo and more.

* Before the Impact: KiLynn King vs. Jody Threat

* Josh Alexander, The Knockouts and more will appear.