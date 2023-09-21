Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Huge Knockouts Tag, More

Impact Wrestling is still celebrating 1000 episodes tonight with a huge ten-Knockout tag team match and more on AXS TV. The lineup includes:

* Ultimate X: Ace Austin vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Rich Swann vs. Alan Angels vs. Mike Bailey vs. Samuray del Sol

* Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, Gail Kim & Awesome Kong vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans & Angelina Love

* Josh Alexander vs. Trey Miguel

* Eric Young vs. Kenny King

* Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango

* Feast or Fired Results: Chris Bey, Crazzy Steve, Moose and Yuya Uemura all have briefcases

* Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: MK Ultra (c) vs. Death Dollz (Before The Impact)

Ultimate X will open the show.