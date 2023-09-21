wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Huge Knockouts Tag, More
September 21, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling is still celebrating 1000 episodes tonight with a huge ten-Knockout tag team match and more on AXS TV. The lineup includes:
* Ultimate X: Ace Austin vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Rich Swann vs. Alan Angels vs. Mike Bailey vs. Samuray del Sol
* Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, Gail Kim & Awesome Kong vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans & Angelina Love
* Josh Alexander vs. Trey Miguel
* Eric Young vs. Kenny King
* Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango
* Feast or Fired Results: Chris Bey, Crazzy Steve, Moose and Yuya Uemura all have briefcases
* Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: MK Ultra (c) vs. Death Dollz (Before The Impact)
Ultimate X will open the show.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says He Worked 80 Hour Weeks Before Collision, Now It’s More
- Kurt Angle Looks Back On His Painkiller Addiction, Recalls Passing Out Before Brock Lesnar Match
- Jim Ross On Why Junkyard Dog Left Mid-South Wrestling, Says It Wasn’t Due to Racial Slur
- Kevin Sullivan Believes Cody Rhodes Should Never Become WWE Champion