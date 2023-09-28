wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: X Division Title on the Line
There will be a new episode of Impact Wrestling tonight on AXS TV, featuring an X division title match and more. The lineup includes:
* Impact X Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Alan Angels
* Memphis Street Fight: Tommy Dreamer & Heath vs. Kenny King & Sheldon Jean
* Trinity vs. Gisele Shaw
* Yuya Uemura says goodbye
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey
* Rhino in action
* Before the Impact: Sami Callihan & Rich Swann vs. Black Taurus & Laredo Kid
