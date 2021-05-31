Lineup For This Week’s Impact Wrestling Programming On AXS TV

This week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will feature several noteworthy matchups, including Moose vs. Sami Callihan, a 60-Minute Iron Man Match between Josh Alexander and TJP (which starts at 7 PM ET on Before the Impact), Satoshi Kojima’s Impact debut against Deaner, and much more.

Here’s the current lineup for the show:

* Sami Callihan vs. Moose

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N’ Flayva vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Deaner

* Tables Match: Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something

* Conclusion of 60-Minute Iron Man Match For X-Division Championship: Josh Alexander vs. TJP

Additionally, AXS TV will also feature another classic Impact pay-per-view on Thursday, as Slammiversary 2017 will air at 3:30 PM ET on the network. Here’s the lineup from that show, which featured Bobby Lashley vs. Alberto el Patron in the main event:

* Title Unification Match: Impact Wrestling champion Bobby Lashley vs. GFW champion Alberto el Patron with Dos Caras

* Impact X-Division Championship Best of Three Falls Match: Sonjay Dutt vs. Low Ki

* Jeremy Borash & Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews & Scott Steiner

* Title Unification Match: Knockouts champion Rosemary vs. GFW Women’s champion Sienna

* Full Metal Mayhem: Davey Richards and Angelina Love vs. Eddie and Alisha Edwards

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles: LAX vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Taiji Ishii vs. Drago & Hio del Fantasma vs. TBA

* Strap Match: James Storm vs. EC3

* Moose & DeAngelo Williams vs. Chris Adonis & Eli Drake