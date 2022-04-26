MLW News: Lineup For This Week’s MLW: Fusion, New York City & Chicago Dates Set, Taya Valkyrie’s Return Hyped

– MLW has the lineup set for this week’s MLW: Fusion. You can see the card below for this week’s show, which was taped in Dallas over WrestleMania weekend as part of Intimidation Gam,es and airs Thursday:

* MLW Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

* Microman, Aramis, & KC Navarro vs. Arez, Mini Abismo Negro & Gino Medina

– PWInsider reports that MLW has dates set for New York City on June 23rd and Chicago on July 16th.

– The company posted the following video promoting Taya Valkyrie’s return to MLW at Kings of Colosseum on May 13th: