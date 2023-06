The most recent lineup for the Never Say Never event hosted on July 8 by MLW in Philadelphia, PA can be found below (courtesy of PWInsider):

* MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Alex Kane

* Fans Bring the Weapons Match: MLW Tag Team Champions The Samoan SWAT Team vs. Raven’s The Calling

* Timothy Thatcher’s return vs. Tracy Williams

You can find the MLW announcement teaser for the event below.