Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Pit-Fighters Special
September 26, 2024 | Posted by
Major League Wrestling will present their MLW Pit-Fighters special tonight on Youtube, starting at 8 PM ET. The lineup includes:
* Vale Tudo Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Tom Lawlor
* Taipei Death Match: AKIRA vs. Ikuro Kwon
* Atlanta Street Fight: Alex Kane vs. BRG
* Barrio Brawl: Matthew Justice vs. Jesus Rodriguez
* Taekwondo Rules for World Featherweight Championship: Janai Kai (c) vs. Delmi Exo
* Kevin Knight vs. Bobby Fish
