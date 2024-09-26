Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Pit-Fighters Special

Major League Wrestling will present their MLW Pit-Fighters special tonight on Youtube, starting at 8 PM ET. The lineup includes:

* Vale Tudo Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Tom Lawlor

* Taipei Death Match: AKIRA vs. Ikuro Kwon

* Atlanta Street Fight: Alex Kane vs. BRG

* Barrio Brawl: Matthew Justice vs. Jesus Rodriguez

* Taekwondo Rules for World Featherweight Championship: Janai Kai (c) vs. Delmi Exo

* Kevin Knight vs. Bobby Fish