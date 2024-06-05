wrestling / News
Lineup For Today’s New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV
June 5, 2024 | Posted by
NJPW will present a new episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV tonight, with matches from Resurgence 2024 in Ontario, CA. They include:
* NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Yuya Uemura
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, No Ropes Last Man Standing Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Gabe Kidd
