Lineup For Today’s New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV

June 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gabe Kidd NJPW Resurgence New Japan Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW will present a new episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV tonight, with matches from Resurgence 2024 in Ontario, CA. They include:

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Yuya Uemura
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, No Ropes Last Man Standing Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Gabe Kidd

