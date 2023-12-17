wrestling / News

Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Collision: Holiday Bash

December 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, the lineup has been revealed for next week’s ‘Holiday Bash’ themed episode.

* AEW World Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (c) vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti
* AEW Continental Classic: Eddie Kingston vs. Andrade el Idolo
* AEW Continental Classic: Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* AEW Continental Classic: Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia
* Thunder Rosa & Abadon vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart

