Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Collision: Holiday Bash

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, the lineup has been revealed for next week’s ‘Holiday Bash’ themed episode.

* AEW World Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (c) vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti

* AEW Continental Classic: Eddie Kingston vs. Andrade el Idolo

* AEW Continental Classic: Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* AEW Continental Classic: Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia

* Thunder Rosa & Abadon vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart