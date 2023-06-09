wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Northeast Wrestling Show With El Hijo del Vikingo, More
June 9, 2023 | Posted by
Northeast Wrestling presents Lucha Mania tonight in Waterbury, Connecticut with El Hijo del Vikingo in action and more. You can see the lineup below for the event, and get tickets here:
* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander vs. Toxin
* Matt Taven & Brian Anthony vs. Dan Maff & Kerr
* Waves & Curks, Encore & J Hero vs. Victorious BRG, Luchas Chase & The Brick City Boyz
* Megan Bane vs. Nikii Duke
* RJ Rude vs. Brad Baylor
* Landon Hale vs. Gal Barkay
* Brad Hollister vs. Ron Zombie
