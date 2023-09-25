This Week’s NWA Powerrr Includes NWA World Title Match

A new episode of NWA Powerrr will be available tomorrow night and will feature a match for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title. The lineup includes:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: EC3 (c) vs. Jay Bradley

* NWA World Tag Team Championships: Blunt Force Trauma (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox

* NWA United States Tag Team Championships: Daisy Kill & Talos (c) vs. Brothers Of Funstruction

* Qualifying Match For NWA World TV Title: Chris Adonis vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Mims vs. Blake Troop

* Kamille vs. Madi Wrenkowski