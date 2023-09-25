wrestling / News
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Includes NWA World Title Match
September 25, 2023 | Posted by
A new episode of NWA Powerrr will be available tomorrow night and will feature a match for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title. The lineup includes:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: EC3 (c) vs. Jay Bradley
* NWA World Tag Team Championships: Blunt Force Trauma (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox
* NWA United States Tag Team Championships: Daisy Kill & Talos (c) vs. Brothers Of Funstruction
* Qualifying Match For NWA World TV Title: Chris Adonis vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Mims vs. Blake Troop
* Kamille vs. Madi Wrenkowski
Lets goooooo! 3 title matches on ONE show! #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/w4nLac4mO1
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) September 25, 2023