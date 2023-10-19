Two Matches Set For Tomorrow Night’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced two matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up, which streams on Peacock after Smackdown. The lineup includes:

* Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend

* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Dante Chen & Boa

An incredible edition of NXT Level Up will feature Fallon Henley battling Lash Legend, as well as Edris Enofé and Malik Blade taking on Dante Chen and Boa.

The ever-popular Henley is in for a literal tall task when she is opposed by Legend.

Both Superstars figure to have ample support, as Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs routinely back up Henley, while Legend is never far from her fellow Meta-Four members, Noam Dar, Oro Mensah and Jakara Jackson.

There can be little doubt that Enofé and Blade are the most successful tag team in NXT Level Up history, as evidenced by their 13-match winning streak on WWE’s newest brand.

Scouting their opponents may prove difficult, however, given the stark contrast in personalities and fighting styles of their two opponents, the quick-striking Chen and the sinister Boa.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!