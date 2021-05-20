Lineup & Preview for Tonight’s NXT UK: A-Kid vs. Tyler Bate for Heritage Cup

– Here is the lineup and preview for today’s NXT UK on Peacock:

Bate to challenge A-Kid, Wolfgang to brawl with Brown on NXT UK

An action-packed episode of NXT UK is set to be highlighted by Tyler Bate challenging A-Kid for the Heritage Cup Title in a Heritage Cup Rules Match, as well as a bona fide hoss fight between Wolfgang and Rampage Brown.

A mentor of A-Kid, Bate is 1-1 against his former pupil, having defeated him in January 2020 in a singles battle before falling to the Spanish Superstar in December’s Heritage Cup Rules Match and failing to take A-Kid’s championship.

A-Kid has been silencing his doubters during an impressive title reign, having amassed a 5-0 record in Heritage Cup Rules Matches and beaten the likes of Bate, Trent Seven and Noam Dar.

Textbook Tyler has been embracing a new Zen mindset in recent months, but he’ll undoubtedly need to bring the intensity if he is to finally deal A-Kid a loss in a Heritage Cup Rules Match.

Brown, who seems to enjoy mixing it up with the Gallus boys as evidenced by his narrow victory over Joe Coffey in February’s slugfest, recently crossed paths with Wolfgang and Mark Coffey in the backstage area and quickly agreed to a future encounter with The Last King of Scotland.

Will Wolfgang get Gallus back in the win column, or can Brown move to 2-0 against the menacing faction?

Additionally, a week after Amale viciously attacked Xia Brookside in the backstage area, the two Superstars are set for what should be a heated singles clash. And Ilja Dragunov will join Noam Dar for what seems certain to be a volatile episode of “Supernova Sessions.”

Don’t miss a must-see episode of NXT UK, streaming Thursday at 3 ET/8 BST on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!