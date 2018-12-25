Lineup for Next Monday’s Raw: John Cena Returns, Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre Cage Match

– As noted earlier, Vince McMahon appeared on Raw tonight as Santa Claus and made a number of announcements. Among them were that Dolph Ziggler would face Drew McIntyre on next week’s episode in a Steel Cage Match. You can check out WWE’s official graphic to hype the upcoming match that was posted on Twitter below.

Additionally, John Cena will be back on both Raw and Smackdown. Cena will appear on next week’s New Year’s Eve edition of the program on December 31. Also, he will appear on next week’s Smackdown, which will be taping on December 29 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

